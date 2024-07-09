The Athletics placed Harris on the paternity leave list Tuesday.
By rule, Harris will miss one game and as many as three games while he welcomes a new baby to the family. He had tentatively been lined up to start Thursday in Boston, but the Athletics should be able to just push him back a day or two -- if need be -- without disrupting the rotation much.
