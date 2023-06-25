Harris didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays, surrendering four runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings of relief. He struck out six.

The lefty's strikeouts gave him a bit of a fantasy floor and he avoided getting stuck with the loss, but only because opener Shintaro Fujinami had already put the A's in a hole they couldn't escape before Harris set foot on the mound. The 26-year-old has held down a regular spot in the rotation in June, either as a traditional starter or bulk reliever, and the results have been mixed -- he has a 3.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB through 27.2 innings over five appearances. but all seven of those free passes came in two outings, making him a volatile option as a fantasy streamer. His next turn in the rotation lines up to come at home next weekend against the White Sox.