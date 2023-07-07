Harris (2-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and four walks over 4.2 innings against the Tigers. He struck out six.

After giving up two runs in the first inning, Harris struck out the side in the second and appeared to be finding his groove. However, he continued to get himself into trouble, allowing the leadoff man to reach base in each of the next three innings while surrendering a season-high seven earned runs. The left-hander has now allowed at least four runs in each of his last three starts and has lost his last three decisions (spanning four starts).