Harris (1-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings against the Pirates. He struck out two.

It wasn't a dominant outing from Harris, but he did enough to earn his first career win after the A's jumped out to a 7-0 lead. After a rough debut in April, Harris has pitched to a 3.00 ERA in three outings (15 innings) since he was recalled from Triple-A. Overall, he sports a 6.46 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 12:9 K:BB over 15.1 innings. While the numbers don't jump out, Harris has certainly done enough to maintain a spot in a struggling Oakland rotation. He'd line up for a tough home matchup against the Rays in his next start.