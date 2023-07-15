Harris is expected to serve as the Athletics' primary pitcher out of the bullpen Saturday against the Twins with Austin Pruitt drawing the starting assignment.

Pruitt hasn't covered more than three innings in any of his appearances in the majors or minors this season, so Oakland likely won't ask him to work more than once through the batting order before turning the game over to Harris. Though Harris had been one of Oakland's more reliable starters since joining the rotation in late May, he labored in his final three outings before the All-Star break (9.20 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB in 14.2 innings). The Athletics are hoping that deploying Harris behind an opener will enable to team to coax better results from the rookie southpaw.