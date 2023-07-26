Harris is in line for bulk relief duty Wednesday in San Francisco, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Harris' appearances this season have been split evenly between starting an bulk relief work. He will be following Freddy Tarnok, who is pretty stretched out himself.
More News
-
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Tosses quality start but takes loss•
-
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Struggles in bulk relief•
-
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Set to work behind opener•
-
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Lit up for seven runs•
-
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Falls to Yankees•
-
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Starting Thursday's game•