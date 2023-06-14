Harris (2-0) allowed a run on four hits and struck out two over seven innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rays.

Harris was deployed behind opener Shintaro Fujinami, who pitched a scoreless first inning. Despite the bulk-relief assignment, Harris put in an excellent performance, throwing 63 of 84 pitches for strikes. He became the pitcher of record when Oakland pulled ahead in the eighth inning, and Trevor May converted the save in a 2-1 game. This was the longest outing of Harris' career, and it was also one of his best, though the lack of strikeouts is a little concerning. He has a 4.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB over 22.1 innings through five outings this season. Harris may continue to work behind an opener in his next appearance, which is tentatively scheduled for a home game versus the Phillies this weekend.