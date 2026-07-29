Athletics' Hogan Harris: Survives shaky save chance

Harris recorded his ninth save Tuesday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three over 1.1 innings.

Harris entered with a three-run lead in the eighth inning after Luis Medina left runners on the corners with two outs. He immediately allowed an RBI single to Wilyer Abreu before escaping the inning with a strikeout. The ninth proved even more eventful, as Harris gave up a single and a two-run homer to Connor Wong to trim the lead to one run before inducing a game-ending flyout. The two runs were his first allowed since the All-Star break. Harris has converted three saves over his last five appearances and owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 65:38 K:BB with nine saves in 13 chances and 10 holds this season.