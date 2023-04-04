Peterson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians on Monday.

Peterson's 401-foot shot to right center in the second inning extended Oakland's lead to 6-2 at the time and served as his first time leaving the yard in an A's uniform. Monday was only Peterson's second start over the first four games of the season, but he should continue to see plenty of opportunity against right-handed pitching.