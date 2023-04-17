Athletics manager Mark Kotsay announced that Peterson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs with a sore left wrist, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The injury occurred when Peterson rolled his left wrist on a dive during Sunday's game against the Mets. Kotsay did say that the infielder could be available if needed off the bench, so Peterson should be considered day-to-day at this point.