Peterson (wrist) made his return from a one-game absence in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs and went 0-for-1 with three walks.

The disciplined night at the plate pushed Peterson's OBP over the .300 threshold for the first time all season. The veteran is still hitting just .200 over his first 59 plate appearances, but his 13.6 percent walk rate qualifies as the second-highest figure of his career.