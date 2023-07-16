Peterson isn't in the Athletics' lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Peterson has recorded hits in both of Oakland's games since the All-Star break and will get a day to rest Sunday. Aledmys Diaz will fill in at third base and bat seventh in Peterson's place.
