Peterson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Athletics on Saturday.

Peterson recorded his 10th stolen base of the season as part of a double steal with rookie Zach Gelof in the sixth inning, marking his third straight season with double-digit swipes. The veteran now has a modest three-game hitting streak but continues to carry an uninspiring .212/.301/.314 slash line for the season.