Peterson went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Peterson's first-inning three-bagger, his first of the season, plated Ryan Noda to give the Athletics an early lead. The veteran's three-bagger represented a brief reprieve from the 1-for-17 funk he'd gone into the contest with, but he's still sitting on a .190/.288/.302 slash line across 73 plate appearances this season.