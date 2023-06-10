Peterson went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Brewers on Friday.

Peterson cooled off at the plate somewhat after going 7-for-10 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last two games of the series against the Pirates. However, his seventh stolen base of the season leaves him just three shy of what would be a third straight double-digit tally in that category. Peterson's aforementioned two-game offensive outburst did give his batting average a much-needed boost over the Mendoza Line, but his current .655 OPS is still his lowest since 2019.