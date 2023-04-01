Peterson will sit Saturday against the Angels.
Peterson started at third base in the season opener and hit seventh. He went hitless in three at-bats. He'll sit Saturday against southpaw Patrick Sandoval, with Aledmys Diaz sliding to third base and Nick Allen taking Diaz's spot at shortstop.
