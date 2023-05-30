site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jace Peterson: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peterson isn't in the Athletics' lineup Tuesday against Atlanta.
Peterson will take off Tuesday after recording his first RBI in 11 games during Monday's contest. While Peterson sits, Jonah Bride will start at third base and bat seventh.
