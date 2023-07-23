Peterson went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Astros.

Peterson's playing time has been a bit sparse since the All-Star break, but he's gone 6-for-17 (.353) with four walks over eight contests in that span. He also picked up his 11th stolen base of the season in Saturday's win. The 33-year-old is at a .218/.310/.327 slash line with six home runs, 27 RBI, 28 runs scored, seven doubles and two triples through 307 plate appearances this season. Playing to mediocre numbers in Oakland won't get him on the fantasy radar, especially when he isn't even holding down a strong-side platoon role.