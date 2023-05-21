Peterson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Peterson has a .693 OPS through 16 games in May and will take a seat Sunday with lefty Framber Valdez pitching for Houston. Nick Allen will start at shortstop with Aledmys Diaz covering the hot corner.
