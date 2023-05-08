site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jace Peterson: On bench versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Peterson is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Yankees.
Peterson will remain on the bench Monday as the Athletics face left-hander Nestor Cortes on the mound. Kevin Smith will draw the start at third base and bat eighth in the series opener.
