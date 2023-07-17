Peterson will sit Monday against the Red Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Peterson will remain on the bench for a second consecutive game after he went 2-for-8 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base over Oakland's three-game series with the Twins. Jordan Diaz will draw the start at the hot corner and bat second in the series opener with Boston.
