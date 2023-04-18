Peterson (wrist) is back in the lineup and hitting fifth while playing third base against the Cubs on Tuesday.
Peterson missed Monday's game while dealing with a wrist injury he suffered during Sunday's game against the Mets. Aledmys Diaz is the designated hitter for Tuesday's game and Jesus Aguilar will begin the contest on the bench.
More News
-
Athletics' Jace Peterson: Dealing with sore left wrist•
-
Athletics' Jace Peterson: Nabs stolen base Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jace Peterson: First multi-hit effort of season•
-
Athletics' Jace Peterson: Records first steal in loss•
-
Athletics' Jace Peterson: Blasts first homer•
-
Athletics' Jace Peterson: Sits again Sunday•