Peterson is not in the lineup again for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Peterson sits for the second consecutive game with Aledmys Diaz hitting second and playing third while Nick Allen gets the start at shortstop and hits ninth. It appears the A's will have Peterson sit against southpaws in the early portion of the season, which limits an early meager fantasy outlook for the 2023 campaign.
