Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-5 victory over Pittsburgh.

Peterson is now 7-for-9 with seven RBI over his last two games -- he'd gone 9-for-57 (.158) with two RBI in his previous 20 contests. Despite his recent offensive explosion, Peterson is still slashing a mediocre .225/.320/.343 with five homers, 20 RBI, 19 runs scored and six stolen bases through 194 plate appearances. The veteran infielder should continue to see regular at-bats on a rebuilding Oakland team.