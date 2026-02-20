Perkins (shoulder) will start in the Athletics' Cactus League opener against the White Sox on Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Perkins is expected to pitch one inning in Saturday's sign, but his ability to take the mound is a good sign, given that he ended the 2025 season on the 15-day IL due to a right shoulder strain. It's not clear whether Perkins will be a part of the rotation or operate out of the bullpen in 2026, so his performance in spring training will dictate what his role will be by Opening Day, assuming he's healthy.