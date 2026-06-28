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Athletics' Jack Perkins: Takes four straight no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Perkins allowed two runs on four hits, one walk and one hit batsman while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Perkins came away with a fourth straight no-decision. This was his best outing of the span -- he's allowed 12 runs over 19 innings over those games, and he's added a 23:8 K:BB. Overall, Perkins is at a 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB across 51 innings through 22 games (five starts). He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Marlins.

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