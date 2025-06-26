Lopez (2-4) earned the win Wednesday over the Tigers, allowing three hits and a walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Lopez was excellent Wednesday, blanking a Detroit team that had scored 20 runs over their previous two games. Lopez has turned in three straight quality starts, allowing just one run while striking out 24 over 19 innings in that span. The left-hander's lowered his ERA to 3.56 with a 1.30 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB through 43 innings this season. Lopez will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Tampa Bay.