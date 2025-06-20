Lopez allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out nine over six innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Thursday.

Lopez earned his third quality start of the year, and he's allowed just two runs (one earned) over 16 innings across his last three appearances. He's struck out nine batters in three of his last four starts. Lopez is now at a 4.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB through 36 innings over 10 appearances (six starts) this season. The southpaw has pitched well enough to maintain a spot in the Athletics' rotation, but he's projected for a tough road matchup versus the Tigers next week.