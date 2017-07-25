Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Potentially available off bench
Manager Bob Melvin said that Brugman (neck) might be available off the bench for Tuesday's contest with the Blue Jays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The rookie outfielder was seen participating in drills on the field prior to the game's start, so it's certainly not out of the question. Brugman apparently woke up with some neck soreness, so even if he's unable to appear Tuesday night, a Wednesday return to action is fairly reasonable.
