site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-jed-lowrie-not-in-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lowrie will sit Tuesday against Seattle, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lowrie returned from wrist and shoulder injuries to start both weekend games against the Royals but went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts. Jonah Bride will take over as the designated hitter Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read