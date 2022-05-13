Lowrie went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, two walks and two runs in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.
Lowrie had been on the bench for three of the past four games, but he made an impact in Thursday's victory. The veteran also pushed his average back up to the Mendoza Line with his timely single, but his current .200/.288/.260 slash line still has ample room for improvement.
