Lowrie went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

The veteran has now reached safely in nine straight starts, lacing a pair of two-baggers and a home run during that stretch. Lowrie's season slash line sits at a pedestrian .246/.325/.385, but his outstanding .381 average with men in scoring position has led to him compiling a tally of 27 RBI that's second only to Matt Olson's 32 on the Athletics.