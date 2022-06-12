site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Out again Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Lowrie (wrist) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He has not played since Thursday. Sean Murphy slots in at designated hitter while Stephen Vogt starts behind the dish. Lowrie is hitting .143 with zero home runs in six games this month.
