Springs (8-6) yielded three runs on three hits over 6.2 innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over Toronto.

Springs retired the first 14 batters he faced before Davis Schneider belted a solo shot in the fifth inning. Addison Barger later knocked Springs out of the contest with a two-run homer in the seventh. Springs has given up at least one home run in 16 of his 20 outings this season and has allowed 19 total. He's produced a 2.94 ERA across 49 frames since the start of June, lowering his season ERA to 3.93. Springs has tossed 110 innings this year and should soon surpass his career high of 135.1 innings set in 2022.