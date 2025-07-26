Springs (9-7) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings to earn the win over the Astros on Friday.

Springs received ample run support as the Athletics' offense unleashed a six-homer barrage, including four by rookie Nick Kurtz. Springs did well to never let the Astros get close, giving up just a two-run home run to Zack Short in the fifth inning. This was Springs' third quality start in his last four outings, a span in which he's surrendered 11 runs and four homers over 22.2 innings, though he has a 16:2 K:BB in that span. Overall, the southpaw is at a 4.13 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 95:39 K:BB through 120 innings over 22 appearances (20 starts this season). He's lined up for a home start versus the Mariners next week.