Springs (7-6) allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings to earn the win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

Springs continued a strong stretch -- over his last five starts, he's given up just nine runs (seven earned). He's not overwhelming hitters with strikeouts, and he continues to be prone to the long ball, having allowed five long balls in that five-start span, including a solo shot to Eli White in this outing. For the season, Springs has a 3.92 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 81:38 K:BB with 17 homers allowed over 103.1 innings over 19 appearances (17 starts). He is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the surging Blue Jays over the weekend.