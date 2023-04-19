Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said after Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Cubs that Diaz will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Diaz has hit .273/.319/.455 over 11 games in the Pacific Coast League to open the season, and the 22-year-old infielder held his own with a .265/.294/.327 slash line in 15 games with the Athletics in 2023. The 22-year-old may get a look in a regular role at second base, third base or designated hitter while he's up with Oakland, but he's more a long-term fantasy option than someone managers should consider adding to their roster immediately.