The Athletics recalled Diaz from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. He'll start at second base and bat eighth in the series finale with the Cubs.

The righty-hitting Diaz will immediately enter the lineup with the Cubs bringing southpaw Jordan Steele to the hill Wednesday, but given the lack of productive bats in the Oakland lineup, it's not difficult to envision Diaz carving out a full-time role versus right-handed pitching as well if he's able to capitalize in his early opportunities in the majors. After getting a brief cup of coffee in the majors in 2022, Diaz opened the campaign at Triple-A and slashed .273/.319/.455 with one home run and eight RBI over 47 plate appearances for the affiliate prior to getting the call back to the big club.