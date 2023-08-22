Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Diaz's ninth round-tripper of the campaign came in the second inning and erased Oakland's early 1-0 deficit. The 23-year-old's blast snapped a 13-game homerless streak, as well as a 1-for-21 slump that had encompassed his previous seven games.