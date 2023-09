Diaz went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one walk, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 9-2 win over the Angels.

Diaz has hit safely in four straight games, going 8-for-13 (.615) with two walks in that span. The infielder was able to contribute his first RBI in seven games with a seventh-inning double. For the season, he's at a .246/.305/.411 slash line with nine home runs, 23 RBI, 18 runs scored and seven doubles through 69 contests.