Diaz went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a bases-loaded walk in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

The rookie accounted for half of the Athletics' runs on the night with a timely third-inning knock and a disciplined plate appearance in the fifth that led to a particularly productive free pass. Diaz has hit safely in three of his past four games and now has a trio of two-RBI efforts since July 5, sporting a .297 average and .828 OPS across 41 plate appearances during the latter span.