Diaz went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Nationals on Friday, extending his on-base streak to nine games.

Diaz's timely first-inning knock afforded the Athletics what would be their only two runs of the night. The rookie boasts a .394 on-base percentage during his aforementioned nine-game stretch of success that spans the entirety of August, with that number largely boosted by an 18.2 percent walk rate. Diaz has also impressively shaved his strikeout rate to 15.2 percent during the sample after carrying a 23.0 percent figure coming into the month.