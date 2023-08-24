Diaz isn't in the Athletics' lineup Thursday against the White Sox.
Diaz's home run Monday represents his only hit in 17 trips to the plate across his last six games, so he'll get a day off Thursday to regroup. Jonah Bride will step in as Oakland's third baseman and bat eighth.
