Diaz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Diaz has done fairly well since the All-Star break, batting .289 (11-for-38) over his last 13 games. The infielder could have a chance for steadier playing time with Jace Peterson getting traded to Arizona on Monday. Diaz is slashing a decent .254/.294/.433 with seven homers, 16 RBI, 11 runs scored and three doubles over 45 contests this season.