Diaz is starting at first base and batting seventh in his big-league debut Sunday against the Astros.

Diaz will have the platoon advantage Sunday, but he'll also be facing Framber Valdez, who has been one of the most dominant starters in the league in the second half. Diaz, one of Oakland's best hitting prospects, figures to see time at first base, designated hitter, second base and third base while playing regularly over the rest of the season. He hit .326/.366/.515 with 19 home runs in 120 games between Double-A and Triple-A.