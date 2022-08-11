Diaz is hitting .309/.354/.500 with 14 home runs and a 22:60 BB:K through 89 games for Double-A Midland this season.

There was some concern about whether he would be able to sustain his productivity in High-A last year (.821 OPS) at a higher level of baseball, but he's done that and more. The power (40 extra-base hits) and the contact ability (15.6 percent strikeout rate) make Diaz an exciting hitting prospect despite his defensive limitations. Previously a third baseman by trade, Diaz has appeared there just seven times this year, as he's mostly played first base or served as the DH.