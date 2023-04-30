Diaz went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.

Diaz helped stake the Athletics to one of their trademark early leads that usually end up evaporating when he brought home Ramon Laureano with a second-inning single. The multi-hit effort was his first of the season and pushed Diaz's average to a solid .258, but making consistent contact continues to be an issue -- the 22-year-old's strikeout rate is now up to 35.5 percent after he whiffed for the 11th time in the last eight games Saturday.