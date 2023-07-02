Diaz went 2-for-4 with a walk in an extra-inning win over the White Sox on Saturday.

After going hitless in a start that occurred just hours after being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Diaz seemed to be more settled in at the plate Saturday. The promising 22-year-old's multi-hit effort was his third in 26 big-league games thus far this season, and the productive performance was reminiscent of the many he'd put up with the Aviators during his most recent minor-league stint (.308/.353/.505 slash line over 25 games).