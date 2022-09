Diaz went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

The rookie drew the start at DH and made very good use of all three of his plate appearances. Diaz, who made his big-league debut Sunday, has enjoyed varying degree of success in each of the three games he's played thus far, going 3-for-9 with Wednesday's walk and two runs overall in that span.