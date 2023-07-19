Diaz (illness) started Tuesday's win over the Red Sox at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.

Diaz had exited Monday's game early due to illness but made a quick return less than 24 hours later. The 22-year-old responded with what was his third extra-base hit of July and second in the last three games, which, when paired with his walk, pushed his on-base percentage during the month to an impressive .351 across 37 plate appearances. Diaz is helping his cause by keeping his strikeout rate manageable (22.5 percent), and a minor-league resume that includes no higher than a 17.9 percent figure in that category over seven professional seasons suggests he'll be able to continue whittling it down the more reps he receives versus big-league arms.